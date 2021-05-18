Josh Uche learning from Patriots history ahead of second NFL season

Patriots linebacker Josh Uche changed his number to No. 55 this offseason after the team signed Kyle Van Noy and he’s aware of the history that comes with that jersey.

Uche was seven years old when Willie McGinest left the Patriots, but he has spent time this offseason brushing up on the franchise’s history and told reporters on Tuesday that it is “an honor to even be allowed to wear a number” that McGinest wore. He said he’s finding things to add to his game from watching the Super Bowl winners that McGinest was a part of in New England.

“I’ve just been going back and watching the old Patriots Super Bowls,” Uche said, via the team’s website. “Big games. Just seeing guys like [Willie] obviously throughout those games, just the way he dominated the game, the tenacity those guys played with definitely gives you that old school vibe of football. You can always be more aggressive. Like Rodney Harrison, [Richard] Seymour, how aggressive they are. They’re just gangster. Like, they’ll hit you in the mouth, get up, talk a little smack to you and come right back with it. So definitely can take those things away from their game.”

The Patriots made different history in Uche’s rookie season by missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008. If Uche’s dip into the archives lads to a second-year leap, their chances of making it back to the postseason will look better.

