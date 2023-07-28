Josh Uche hopes to remain a Patriot on other end of contract talks

New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche wants to remain in New England for the foreseeable future, but he also knows the realities of the business side of football.

“They’ve been in communication. But I just didn’t want to worry myself with the details,” said Uche, when speaking with media members about ongoing negotiations between his agent and the Patriots. “Again, I just let them handle all of the little stuff and come out here and work each day. This is the team that developed me into the player I’ve become.

“This is the place I’ve called home for the last four years. You know, I’m comfortable. I know the area, I’ve got family out here and I love it out here. I’ve been able to make myself at home, and I would love to be here. But at the end of the day, I understand it’s a business, and business is business. So it’s no hard feelings, I guess.”

"This is the place I've called home for the last four years… I would love to be here." Josh Uche shares his thoughts on the possibility of signing a long-term extension with the Patriots pic.twitter.com/BGrgrinOC6 — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) July 27, 2023

Uche had a breakout season last year, tallying 27 combined tackles and 11.5 sacks. The pass-rushing explosion was crucial for a New England defense that ranked in the top-10 of the league last season.

The Michigan product is currently playing on an expiring contract, and the Patriots will have to make several difficult decisions this offseason.

Uche’s future will clearly be one of them.

