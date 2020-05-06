Josh Uche is all ready to go.

The former Michigan linebacker, who was selected by the New England Patriots in the second round (60th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft, has signed his rookie contract, his agent told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Patriots signed second-round draft pick, Josh Uche, to a four-year deal, per @RosenhausSports. Uche is highest draft pick to sign to date. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 6, 2020

Here's how much Uche's rookie contract is worth, per Ben Volin of The Boston Globe:

Patriots second-round pick Josh Uche (60th overall) gets a four-year deal worth $5.389m, which includes a signing bonus of $1.48m. Great value if he develops into a starter — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) May 6, 2020

Uche is the first member of the Patriots' 2020 draft class to sign his rookie deal. New England made 10 selections in the 2020 draft, and Uche was its second player taken. The Patriots used their first pick to select Division II safety Kyle Dugger at 37th overall in Round 2.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

Uche had a strong senior season for the Wolverines defense in 2019. He tallied a career-high 7.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss in 12 games. The Patriots will need his impressive pass-rushing ability next season after losing their two sack leaders from 2019 -- linebackers Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy -- in free agency in March.

Listen and subscribe to the Next Pats Podcast:

Josh Uche is first Patriots 2020 draft pick to sign rookie contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston