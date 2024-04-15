Josh Turnbull: Wales and Cardiff forward retires after 17-year career

Josh Turnbull celebrated his 200th appearance for Cardiff with family last month [Huw Evans picture agency]

Wales forward Josh Turnbull has retired from rugby with immediate effect and says his 17-year career has passed "in the blink of an eye".

The 36-year-old has confirmed his 200th appearance for Cardiff last month is to be his last.

Turnbull began his career with Llanelli in 2007 and only Connacht's John Muldoon made more appearances than his 245 in the United Rugby Championship.

He also played 13 times for Wales over an 11-year period.

In all, Turnbull has more than 330 top-flight appearances to his name, as well as being capped by Wales at under-18s, 19s, 20s, sevens and senior level.

He was part of the Cardiff team who won the European Challenge Cup in 2018 and will now take up a coaching role with the club's academy.

"It's been a difficult decision to call time on my career, which has gone in the blink of an eye, but I am comfortable it is the right one," he said.

"Rugby has given me so much and I am now looking forward to the next chapter in my career."

A versatile forward who could play in either the second row or across the back row, he played for Llanelli and Scarlets before moving to the Arms Park in 2014.

Josh Turnbull made his fourth and last Wales start against Argentina in 2021 [Huw Evans picture agency]

He made his Wales debut against Scotland in 2011 but rarely established himself as a Test regular under Warren Gatland. He was recalled by Wayne Pivac for what proved to be his last Test appearances in autumn 2021.

Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt said: "Josh has been a great servant to Cardiff both on and off the pitch and to play 334 competitive games in the professional era is no mean feat.

"He is a player who continually put his body on the line for the team and gave his absolute all.

"He has been a great professional and role model to our young players in terms of his commitment, diligence, work-rate, and selflessness."