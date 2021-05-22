Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez ring walks: What time does undisputed fight start in the UK?

Jose Ramirez faces Josh Taylor (Getty)

A new 140lbs undisputed champion will be crowned on Saturday night when Josh Taylor and Jose Ramirez both put their unbeaten records on the line in a mouthwatering contest.

Taylor, arguably Britain’s best pound-for-pound fighter, has been fast-tracked in the professional ranks and defeated the likes of Viktor Postol, Ivan Baranchyk and Regis Prograis to claim two of the four recognised belts. Victory would not only cement his reputation amongst Scotland’s sporting greats but also set him up for a new challenge in the lucrative 147lbs division, where superstars like Terence Crawford, Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr await.

However, the Scot insists his focus does not stretch beyond Saturday night. “Every fight for me now is a big fight. I’ve got the target on my back, I’m the number one in the division so everybody wants what I’ve got. I am not going to be short of options for big fights. I’m still making the weight comfortably, I’m not going to be in a rush to jump to 147lbs so we’ll just see what options come after the fight and what comes my way.”

After all, Ramirez is certainly no walkover and fighters and bookmakers alike are expecting a close bout. The American is undefeated in 26 fights and unified the WBO and WBC belts with a victory over Maurice Hooker, even if he did fail to impress in his most recent outing against a shared foe in Postol.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it?

The fight will take place on Saturday 22 May at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

When are the ring walks?

The ring walks are expected to begin at around 4am in the early hours of Sunday morning in the UK, while undercard action will be underway from 1am.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The fight will be broadcast live on Fite TV pay-per-view in UK for the price of £12.99.

Who is on the undercard?

Jose Zepeda vs Henry Lundy – for WBC Silver light welterweight title

Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas vs. Luis Coria

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Kenneth Sims Jr

Raymond Muratalla vs. Jose Gallegos

Andres Cortes vs. Eduardo Garza

What are the odds?

Taylor to win: 2/5. KO: 7/2. Decision: 4/5.

Ramirez to win: 2/1. KO: 7/1. Decision: 3/1

