Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2 card: Who else is fighting this weekend?

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall have waited over two years to settle their grudge, and Saturday will finally bring closure – barring any last-minute controversies.

Scotland’s Taylor was fighting on home turf when he won a hotly-contested decision against Catterall in February 2022, with most observers saying the Englishman was hard done by.

A rematch has been delayed multiple times, most recently ahead of a planned April date, when Taylor suffered an injury. But the Scot and Catterall are finally due to clash again on Saturday.

Since their first fight, Taylor has fought and lost once, dropping his final world title to Teofimo Lopez last year – after vacating and being stripped of his other belts. Meanwhile, Catterall has picked up two wins.

When is the fight?

Taylor vs Catterall 2 is set to take place at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on Saturday 25 May.

The main card is due to start at 7pm BST (11am PT / 1pm CT / 2pm ET), with main-event ring walks expected at around 10pm BST (2pm PT / 4pm CT / 5pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The event will stream live on DAZN in over 200 countries, including the UK. Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £9.99 a month.

ESPN+ will stream the action live in the US.

Odds

Catterall (left) was denied a cleary victory over Taylor in the eyes of most boxing fans (PA Wire)

Taylor – 11/10

Catterall – 10/13

Draw – 16/1

Full card (subject to change)

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall (super-lightweight)

Cheavon Clarke vs Ellis Zorro (cruiserweight)

Paddy Donovan vs Lewis Ritson (welterweight)

Gary Cully vs Francesco Patera (lightweight)

George Liddard vs Graham McCormack (middleweight)

Giorgio Visioli vs Sergio Odabai (super-featherweight)

Emmanuel Buttigieg vs Anas Isarti (super-welterweight)