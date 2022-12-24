Josh Sweat zings Dak Prescott with 42-yard pick-six
The Philadelphia Eagles’ pass-rushers are a big reason for their success, and their 13-1 record, in the 2022 season. Philly’s defensive linemen have a very good shot at combining for an NFL record this season — four different players with 10 or more sacks in a single season.
End Josh Sweat, who came into Saturday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys with a career-high 9.5 sacks, showed his versatility with this pick-six of a Dak Prescott pass to tight end Dalton Schultz with 9:28 left in the first quarter.
JOSH SWEAT PICK-6 👀 @SweatyJ_9
Sweat did an amazing job of breaking out of the rush, and getting to where he needed to be to make the big play in a crucial game. The play put the Eagles up 10-0.
If the Eagles beat the Cowboys, they wrap up the NFC East, the NFC’s one-seed, and home field throughout the playoffs.