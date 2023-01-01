Josh Sweat taken to hospital with neck injury, has movement in extremities

Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was carted off the field in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Saints, but he was not taken to the locker room.

The Eagles announced that Sweat has been taken to a hospital in Philadelphia for further evaluation of a neck injury. The team announced that Sweat has movement in his extremities and called the decision to take him to the hospital a precautionary one.

Sweat was injured while making a tackle on Saints fullback Adam Prentice on a third down on the opening drive of the game. After a lengthy delay, Sweat was carted off while on a stretcher.

The Saints scored shortly after Sweat’s injury and lead the Eagles 7-0 early in the second quarter.

