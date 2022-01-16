Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat will not play against the Buccaneers in Sunday’s Wild Card round game.

Sweat was listed as questionable with an illness after missing practice all three days this week. On Sunday morning, the Eagles released a statement ruling Sweat out and explaining how severe his medical situation was earlier in the week.

“On Tuesday night, Josh Sweat was admitted to the hospital,” the statement said. “He underwent an emergency procedure due to the severity. The doctors addressed a life-threatening situation. In the following days, Josh and our medical team did everything possible to help him return. He improved every day but it was determined by the doctors today that he was not quite ready. The fact that Josh came so close to playing is a credit to his toughness and our medical staff.”

Sweat started 13 of the 16 games he played this season. He had 45 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.

Josh Sweat out for Eagles after “life-threatening” medical situation this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk