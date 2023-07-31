Josh Sweat on Eagles defensive front: We the most stacked D-Line for sure

After suffering a brutal injury that impacted his draft stock, Josh Sweat has improved each season in the NFL.

The talented and athletic pass rusher has jumped from 0 sacks (2018) to four (2019) to six (2020) to 7.5 (2021) to 11 (2022).

Sweat is looking for a 15-sack season in 2023, and he’s a significant reason Philadelphia led the NFL with a team record of 70 sacks on the season, falling just two short of the NFL single-season record of 72 set by the Chicago Bears in 1984.

While addressing the media over the weekend, Sweat was asked about which team has the NFL’s top offensive line.

Josh Sweat was asked if there is a better Defensive line in the NFL. “No. Come on man. We the most stacked D line for sure.” pic.twitter.com/c7tkEW809G — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) July 30, 2023

Haason Reddick led the team in sacks, the Eagles had four players log 10+ seasons on the season, and at least eight players logged at least one sack.

