Josh Speidel scores on Vermont Senior Night five years after life-threatening car accident

Josh Speidel had his basketball career cut short five years ago.

Scheduled to attend Vermont as one of the school’s marquee recruits, Speidel was a highly-coveted three-star recruit. The 6-foot-7 forward was heavily pursued by mid-major schools. Adidas invited him to their All-American camp the summer before his senior season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A car accident changed everything.

The wreck left Speidel in a coma. He was unable to speak for more than 10 weeks. College basketball was no longer a viable option.

Speidel recovered enough to resume his life and attend Vermont as a student. But he was never able to recover enough to play college basketball at the Division I level.

That changed for Speidel on Tuesday night. With Vermont celebrating Senior Night, and Speidel set to graduate from the school this spring, the Catamounts and Albany concocted a special plan to honor Josh.

Speidel started the game and scored his first, and only, career college bucket to begin the contest.

Josh Speidel set to make his @UVMmbb debut 5 years after a devastating accident that nearly took his life. Full coverage from senior night between the Cats and Albany tonight on @Wcax pic.twitter.com/zBRYIq7xmU — Jack Fitzsimmons (@WCAX_Jack) March 3, 2020





Here’s the best thing you’ll see tonight. Vermont senior Josh Speidel gets the first start of his career and the first points of his career. Speidel was a highly touted UVM recruit before a car accident in high school left him in a coma. Incredible story in Burlington. pic.twitter.com/kWInlKqFZF — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 4, 2020





This is one of the many reasons why sports, and college basketball, can be so special. Josh Speidel had a dream taken from him. But he worked hard enough to recover and continue his life. And now, Speidel at least had a chance for a special moment to honor his hard work the final home game of his Vermont career.

Josh Speidel scores on Vermont Senior Night five years after life-threatening car accident originally appeared on NBCSports.com