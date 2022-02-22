Josh Sims: NASCAR Black History Month spotlight
NASCAR celebrates Josh Sims, pit reporter for FOX Sports, in today's Black History Month spotlight.
NASCAR celebrates Josh Sims, pit reporter for FOX Sports, in today's Black History Month spotlight.
Including these dreamy pink Mary Janes.
"Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist. We love you, and you're not just a number to us. But your waitlist number is below."
Austin Cindric won the Daytona 500, Bubba Wallace came up just short, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. called out Brad Keselowski and what about those wheels?
NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller addressed several topics on Tuesday‘s Morning Drive on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio after the season-opening national series events at Daytona International Speedway. Among them were the wheels NASCAR confiscated from Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing and Team Penske, the loose wheel for the No. 50 Cup car and the […]
For a Michigan men’s basketball team that finds itself squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble, Sunday’s biggest story wasn’t the Wolverines’ deflating road loss to No. 15 Wisconsin. Michigan coach Juwan Howard was unhappy with Badgers’ coach Greg Gard for calling a timeout to empty the bench while up 19 points with 48 seconds to play. Gard called another timeout with 15 seconds left, which caused tensions as the final buzzer sounded at the Kohl Center.
The commercial slogan associated with Phil Mickelson for years is never more true than it is now, minus the anticipation of something extraordinary. Whether his true intentions were chasing Saudi Arabian money or gaining more control over how he thinks the PGA Tour should be run, Mickelson has been exposed for manipulating people to get what he wants. Once seen as leading the charge of players poised to join a breakaway Saudi golf league, Lefty is now on his own among those with real influence.
Some details on what was said on the field during the Super Bowl.
15-year-old Valieva attended a concert by rising Russian pop star Vanya Dmitrienko Monday night, posing for a smiling picture with the singer.
The Los Angeles Lakers might have to trade for LeBron James this summer. James has rather clearly been offended by Lakers' management twice over the past two weeks. First when it elected not to make a deal before the Feb. 10 trade deadline after he ...
Goose Gossage, a Hall of Famer, blasted virtually every facet of the game today, including MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.
Michigan coach Juwan Howard, Wisconsin's Greg Gard had a testy moment Sunday. Here's what Tennessee basketball's Rick Barnes said about the incident.
Kaz Grala and Justin Haley both lost tires within about 10 minutes early in the 2022 Daytona 500. Fans weren't happy.
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor held titles in the featherweight and lightweight divisions, but his coach doesn't think he'll fight in either of those weight classes again. McGregor has certainly bulked up. He recently said that he was weighing 190 pounds. He's posted photos on Instagram showing his muscle gain. "You might have seen some extreme pictures of Conor from years ago when he was fighting in the lower weight classes in the UFC. They were very extreme and they were all d
Michigan has suspended Juwan Howard for the remainder of the regular season following Sunday’s postgame altercation between the Wolverines and Wisconsin, per release. The news was first reported by Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports. The Wolverines will be without Howard, the reigning AP National Coach of the Year, for their final five games of the regular season as they push for an NCAA Tournament bid.
"If I take one thing from this All-Star, it's going to be Monty Williams. He touched me as a person."
After spending a year as the Bills’ backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky is once again set to hit the open market. This time, he may end up as a starter. Trubisky is an obvious candidate to follow the path from the Bills to the Giants, where he’d potentially replace Daniel Jones as the team’s starter. Head [more]
With Medina Spirit disqualified, here is what happens to bets placed on the 2021 Kentucky Derby-winning horse.
NFL team Denver Broncos is officially up for sale and a group of crypocurrency enthusiasts are...
According to SKOR North's Judd Zulgad, the Panthers have recently inquired about a trade for Vikings QB Kirk Cousins.
Aaron Rodgers is widely regarded as smart. Very smart. As a result, nothing he does should be shrugged off as accidental or coincidental. He’s smart enough to craft a deliberately vague social-media post at a time when he has said, plainly and clearly, that he’s contemplating his football future. He’s also smart enough to attach [more]