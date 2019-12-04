Josh Shaw appeals his gambling suspension

Cardinals defensive back Josh Shaw will roll the dice on an appeal of his gambling suspension.

According to David Purdhum of ESPN.com, Shaw has appealed the NFL’s decision to suspend him through 2020 for betting on football.

Shaw reportedly placed a three-team parlay bet for the second half of three November 10 games, including a bet against his team. He placed the wager in his own name, and he identified himself as a professional football player in his application for an account at a Caesar’s sportsbook.

The league prohibits any and all forms of wagering on NFL football, by any player, coach, or other person working in the NFL.