Josh Schertz named new head coach of SLU Billikens Men’s Basketball

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis University has named Josh Schertz as the new head coach of the men’s basketball program.

Schertz takes over a Billikens program led by Travis Ford over the last eight years, coming off its worst finish in nearly a decade with 13-20 record.

Schertz just finished his third year as the head coach of the Indiana State Sycamores with an overall record of 66-40.

Under Schertz, the Sycamores went 32-7 this season for their best campaign since 1978-79. ISU earned its first Missouri Valley Conference regular season title since 2000 and finished as the runner-up in NIT Championship game.

It’s expected that Schertz’s contract will be worth around $2 million per year, according to Nexstar Terre Haute affiliate WTVO.

