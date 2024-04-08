Josh Schertz becomes 27th head coach of Billikens men’s hoops

ST. LOUIS – The Billikens men’s basketball team has a new coach. Saint Louis University welcomed Josh Schertz during a news conference on Monday. He’ll be the 27th head coach in the program’s history.

Schertz spent three seasons at Indiana State. The Sycamores won 32 games this past year and made it to the NIT Championship Game.

Schertz, 48, also had an extended run at Lincoln Memorial University, a smaller school in Tennessee. In his 13-year tenure at LMU, the Railsplitters went 337–69 and earned 10 berths in the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Schertz was linked to several coaching vacancies. He said he had four or five offers but he chose the Billikens.

