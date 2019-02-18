Josh Rosen's turbulent offseason continues with Tesla crash

Josh Rosen was unharmed following a car crash on Sunday. (Getty Images)

After a rookie season to forget, Josh Rosen hasn’t had the easiest offseason.

The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Steve Wilks and brought in an offensively focused mind with no NFL coaching experience to speak of in Kliff Kingsbury, whose past comments and shared agent with Kyler Murray led some to speculate the Cardinals could trade Rosen and draft Murray first overall.

While that is very unlikely happen — Kingsbury has already gone out of his way to reiterate that the team is building around Rosen — it still probably hasn’t been very enjoyable for Rosen.

So naturally, Rosen was involved in a car crash on Sunday, leaving his Tesla with a massive dent on the driver-side back door. Fortunately, it appears the UCLA product walked away unharmed.





He even managed to get in a joke about the NFL’s drug-testing, because what else are you going to do.





With Rosen starting 13 of their games, the Cardinals finished last in the NFL in total offense at 241.6 yards per game, more than 45 yard lower than the second-worst team. Rosen posted 2,278 passing yards with a less-than-efficient 55.2 percent completion rate, 5.8 yards per attempt, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Ideally, it’s all uphill from here for the 22-year-old.

