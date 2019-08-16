Josh Rosen starting for Dolphins

Ryan Fitzpatrick may or may not play tonight. He was not among the players the Dolphins listed as out against the Bucs.

But Josh Rosen will start, according to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

The second-year quarterback got work with the first team this week and now gets a chance to make a case to be the Dolphins’ starter on opening day.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said earlier this week he expected Fitzpatrick to start against the Bucs but said the plan could change. It apparently has.

The Dolphins have injury issues at offensive tackle, with Zach Sterup and Jordan Mills sitting out tonight’s game, so that could have influenced the decision. Of course, Miami might just want to see Rosen with the first unit.