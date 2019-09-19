Josh Rosen will start this week

The Dolphins will start Josh Rosen on Sunday against the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports.

Really, what do the Dolphins have to lose . . . except another game?

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Monday that Ryan Fitzpatrick would remain the starter despite the team being outscored 102-10 in the first two games. The veteran quarterback threw two pick-sixes in Week Two.

In two games, Fitzpatrick completed 25-of-50 passes for 274 yards, with a touchdown and four interceptions for a passer rating of 39.9. Rosen is 8-of-21 for 102 yards with two interceptions and a passer rating of 14.5.

Miami traded for Rosen on the second day of the NFL Draft, and the Dolphins need to see Rosen play. They know what Fitzpatrick can (and can’t) do.

Rosen was the 10th overall choice in 2018 for a reason.