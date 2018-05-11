Josh Rosen signs rookie deal

Two weeks after becoming the 10th overall pick in the draft, Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen has become the first top-10 pick to sign a contract.

The Cardinals have announced that Rosen has inked his first NFL deal, on the eve of the team’s rookie minicamp.

It’s smart for Rosen to want the deal in place before setting foot on the field, and it’s easy to work out the slotted contract. He’ll have four years of fully-guaranteed money, and the team will hold an option for a fifth year.

Last year’s No. 10 pick, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, received a four-year, $16.4 million deal.

The good news for Rosen is that, because the Cardinals traded up to No. 10 to get him, his option year in 2022 will be the transition tag for quarterbacks in 2021. One pick lower, and the fifth-year salary would have been much lower.

The Cardinals signed veterans Sam Bradford and Mike Glennon in March. It remains to be seen whether Rosen will have a chance to be the Week One starter.