Josh Rosen re-signed, Jimmy Garoppolo likely to return and other 49ers news

We have wrapped up a week of the offseason and it is time to check in with the rest of the NFC West to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals. What is new with the San Francisco 49ers?

49ers bring back QB Josh Rosen, RB Austin Walter

Rosen, the Cardinals' first-round pick in 2018, will be back in the NFC West in 2021. He will return to the 49ers. The 49ers signed him off the practice squad of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the final two weeks of the year when C.J. Beathard was the only healthy quarterback they had. Since being drafted No. 10 overall, Rosen has now been with the Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, Buccaneers and now the 49ers.

The 49ers also re-signed running back Austin Walter, who returned kicks before landing on injured reserve.

Former Cardinals DC James Bettcher among new 49ers coaches

The 49ers have had to make some changes to their coaching staff, as defensive coordinator Robert Saleh was hired to be the head coach the New York Jets. Other assistants have departed. The 49ers announced 10 additions to their coaching staff this past week. It includes Bettcher, who was the Cardinals' defensive coordinator from 2015-2017. He is a senior defensive assistant who will work with new defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

3 49ers in PFF top 101

The Cardinals had three players land on Pro Football Focus' best 101 players for the 2020 season. Tackle D.J. Humphries was surprisingly the highest-rated player on the team. The 49ers also had three players on the list, led by their left tackle, Trent Williams. He ranked No. 11, while linebacker Fred Warner was 30th and cornerback Jason Verrett was No. 98.

Odds favor Jimmy Garoppolo's return to 49ers

The 49ers are believed to trying to upgrade at quarterback, potentially moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo, who has only played one full season for the 49ers. That one season was good enough to make it to the Super Bowl, but San Francisco could be part of the quarterback carousel this offseason. However, the odds suggest it is unlikely. Vegas odds are overwhelmingly in favor of his returning and starting for the 49ers in 2021.

Falcons free agent C Alex Mack intrigued with 49ers

Free agency is still a month away but speculation has already begun. The 49ers could look to add talent on the offensive line and one very good center is going to be available. Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack will be a free agent and knows 49ers head coach Kyler Shanahan well, as Shanahan was OC for the Falcons before coming to the Niners. Mack publicly said that San Francisco could be an enticing place for him to play in 2021.

