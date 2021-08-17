Has Josh Rosen run out of NFL chances after 49ers waived him?

Has Rosen run out of NFL chances after 49ers waived him? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Josh Rosen made the decision in December to forfeit the opportunity for a Super Bowl ring for the possibility of a future with the 49ers.

It has been obvious for a while that Rosen would not stick with the club into the regular season, and the 49ers made it official on Tuesday.

San Francisco waived Rosen in order to make room on their 85-man roster for cornerback Davontae Harris, whom the club claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens.

Rosen's addition to the 49ers late last season drew attention because of the way he entered the NFL. Considered one of the most polarizing prospects in the 2018 NFL Draft, Rosen landed with the Arizona Cardinals as the No. 10 overall pick after an impressive three-year career at UCLA.

He lasted just one season with the Cardinals, as first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury hand-picked quarterback Kyler Murray, whom the team selected with the No. 1 overall pick.

After bouncing around for more than two years, Rosen ended up with the 49ers to finish the 2020 season.

“I really wanted to come here," Rosen said after his one and only preseason game with the 49ers on Saturday night. "I was very glad I got the opportunity at the end of last year because Kyle's offense just uses all different kinds of personnel.

"You get to attack like base defense in the past game and it's just very dynamic. It's not a throwback offense because they still use a fullback, it's like this really cool blending of worlds that just confuses the defense with all these kinds of motions."

After seeing significant playing time in the 49ers' preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, he did not take any snaps of 11-on-11 practice in the past two practices.

Rosen has made approximately $13 million in his career, which has consisted of short stints with the Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, Buccaneers and 49ers. He appeared in 20 career games with 16 starts.

Now, it's fair to ask if Rosen, at the age of 24, will get any more shots to play in the NFL.

The 49ers signed Rosen off the practice squad of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 23 after injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Mullens.

Rosen would have earned a Super Bowl ring last season if he had remained with the Buccaneers. But he chose to leave the Bucs' practice squad for a spot on the 49ers' 53-man roster.

At one point this offseason, Rosen and Jimmy Garoppolo were the only quarterbacks on the 49ers' roster.

Then, the club traded up to No. 3 overall to select a quarterback. The 49ers chose Trey Lance, who has put together an impressive training camp.

The 49ers signed veteran quarterback Nate Sudfeld on April 7, and awarded him $250,000 in guaranteed money.

That was a clear signal that the 49ers envisioned Sudfeld as the team's No. 3 quarterback, and Rosen would be the first of the 49ers' quarterbacks to be delivered bad news this summer.

That day came just hours before the 49ers were scheduled to fly to Southern California for practices Thursday and Friday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

