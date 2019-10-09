Josh Rosen gets his shot, will be Dolphins' starter rest of season

It was always curious that the Miami Dolphins didn’t make Josh Rosen their starter from Week 1 on.

There’s still enough time to get a reasonable evaluation of Rosen. And the 0-4 Dolphins are planning to give Rosen the rest of this season.

Coach Brian Flores said Wednesday that Rosen will start the rest of the 2019 season. That’s a big departure from the offseason, when Flores preached competition at the quarterback spot, and Ryan Fitzpatrick won the job. It’s the right decision though, even if it took a while to come to it.

“It's settled,” Flores said. “[Josh] is improving on a week-to-week basis.”

Josh Rosen to remain starter

There was never any real reason for the tanking Dolphins to start the 36-year-old Fitzpatrick over Rosen. They traded a second-round pick for Rosen, the No. 10 pick of last year’s draft by the Arizona Cardinals. They needed to give Rosen a long look, to understand where they stand at quarterback before the 2020 draft.

The Dolphins have been historically awful to start this season. Rosen did start the last two games and while he wasn’t great, there were some decent moments. He has 482 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions this season. Those stats aren’t great but it’s hard to really say if Rosen has been any good, because he has almost no help.

That’s also an issue for the rest of the season and the Dolphins’ evaluation of him.

Josh Rosen will be the Miami Dolphins' starter at quarterback going forward. (Getty Images)

Dolphins are not good

The Dolphins have a bad offensive line, little in the way of the running game and a poor receiving group. It’s only a quarter of the way into the season, but Miami looks like it could be one of the worst teams in modern NFL history.

Rosen came from a terrible Cardinals team that had many of the same problems. He struggled as a rookie, but it was hard to say how much was his fault. The same applies this year. The Dolphins shouldn’t put much stock in Rosen’s numbers, and definitely not in the team’s wins and losses. They’ll have to grade his film on a curve.

But at least he has a shot. It might be on a horrendous team, but Rosen will get the rest of the season to show he can be Miami’s quarterback of the future.

