Josh Rosen has the Dolphins job for the rest of 2019

Good news, Josh Rosen: You’re the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins for the rest of the 2019 season.

Bad news, Josh Rosen: See the good news.

Via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Wednesday that the quarterback situation is “settled,” and that Rosen has the job.

Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick won the starting job to open the season. After two losses, Rosen took over. Two losses later, Miami emerges from the bye with a more-winnable-than-most game against Washington.

Rosen has completed 43 of 84 passes (51.2 percent) for 482 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions this year. The 2018 top-10 pick arrived via trade with the Cardinals after Arizona made Kyler Murray the first selection in the 2019 draft.

Some think Rosen will be supplanted again in 2020, by the first pick in the draft. If Miami is in the midst of a two-season tank, with an eye toward Trevor Lawrence not Tua Tagovailoa, Rosen may get a second season as the starter for the Dolphins.