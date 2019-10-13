Josh Rosen, declared Dolphins starter this week, benched after a miserable first half

Remember when Brian Flores said it was “settled” that Josh Rosen would be the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback the rest of the season? That was just a few days ago.

Rosen got one half before he was benched. Rosen was awful in the first half against the Washington Redskins and with Miami trailing 17-3, Ryan Fitzpatrick started the second half.

Josh Rosen is sacked in the first half against Washington. (Getty Images)

Rosen was 15-of-25 for only 85 yards and two interceptions. Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com had a shocking stat: Rosen was 1-of-7 for 12 yards and two picks on passes thrown more than 5 yards past the line of scrimmage. That’s absolutely miserable.

The Dolphins have a horrible supporting cast, with a bad offensive line, subpar receivers and little running game, but Rosen did a lot of the damage himself.

Fitzpatrick came in and immediately led a touchdown drive. He also threw an 11-yard TD pass to DeVante Parker with six seconds that gave Miami a chance at its first victory of the season. Rather than settle for the extra point and overtime, the Dolphins went for two and were stopped, dropping them to 0-5 on the season.

Flores will have a tough call going forward, although he indicated Rosen was still the starter.





Brian Flores said Josh Rosen is still the Dolphins starter. The change today came because they were trying to win a game and Rosen wasn’t playing well.



Flores said Rosen was disappointed when he pulled him, but he got excited when Fitz led scoring drives. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 13, 2019

The Dolphins have been the worst team in the NFL by far, and Fitzpatrick might give them a better chance to be more competitive. Miami needs to figure out if Rosen, the 10th pick of last year’s draft by the Arizona Cardinals who the Dolphins acquired in an offseason trade, is capable of being in their future.

Based on how poorly he played Sunday, the answer might already be evident.

