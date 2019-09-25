Josh Rosen dealing with minor elbow injury

Dolphins coach Brian Flores announced Wednesday morning that Josh Rosen would start at quarterback Sunday.

Thus, the Dolphins expect Rosen to play this week despite adding him to the practice report.

He has an injury to his throwing elbow but fully practiced Wednesday.

Receiver Albert Wilson (hip/calf) and safety Reshad Jones (ankle) were among the players who were limited, so both are progressing after missing the past two weeks with their injuries. Linebacker James Crawford (knee), offensive lineman Jesse Davis (elbow) and linebacker Trent Harris (foot) also were limited.

Receiver Allen Hurns (concussion), safety Bobby McCain (hamstring/shoulder) and cornerback Jomal Wiltz (groin) did not practice.

Defensive end Charles Harris (wrist) and cornerback Chris Lammons (toe) were full participants.