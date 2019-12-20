Josh Rosen accepts his role but still believes in his future

Some Dolphins fans want to see Josh Rosen again this season, and Dolphins beat writers have quizzed Brian Flores this week on why a 3-11 team would start 37-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Flores said Fitzpatrick gives the Dolphins the best chance to win.

Rosen, though, doesn’t question Flores’ decision to start Fitzpatrick over him.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Fitz hasn’t done anything to lose his starting position thus far so I don’t see why anything would change,” Rosen said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “I obviously would love to play if coach would call me up. I think Fitz has been doing a hell of a job considering all of the circumstances that have been going on this year.”

Rosen, 22, arrived in Miami in a trade from Arizona, which drafted him 10th overall in 2018. He has not gotten much of a chance in either place.

Rosen has not thrown a pass since Week Six, his last start.

Rosen made it clear he wants to remain with the Dolphins and hopes he gets a chance to start in 2020. The reality is: The Dolphins could select a quarterback in the first round, just like the Cardinals did this year.

But Rosen still believes he will get a chance somewhere, someday.

“I’m very encouraged just in general day to day, in how I’ve developed and watching Fitz do his thing,” Rosen said. “I’m still only 22 years old. It’s not really the window is opened and closed like that. But there’s a sense of understanding time and opportunity. I’m aware of it, but it’s all for you guys to write about more than for me to worry about. Opportunities will come, and I’ll try to seize them.”