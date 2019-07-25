Josh Robinson working out for Jaguars

He probably won’t be showing up to the team’s facility in an armored car, but the Jaguars are taking a look at a potential addition to their cornerback group on Thursday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is bringing Josh Robinson in for a workout.

Robinson played for the Saints last season and appeared in 11 games as a reserve. He was a member of the Buccaneers in 2016 and 2017 and he spent the first four years of his career with the Vikings. Robinson was a third-round pick in 2012.

The armored car-driving Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye are at the top of the Jacksonville depth chart with D.J. Hayden back for a second season as the third corner.