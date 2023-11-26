Josh Ringer makes one more emphatic case for Mr. Football: 'Went out on a bang.'

INDIANAPOLIS – If East Central senior Josh Ringer wasn’t already in the IndyStar Mr. Football conversation, he is now.

On Saturday, Ringer proved nearly unstoppable inside Lucas Oil Stadium, as the Miami (Ohio) commit ran for 251 yards on 34 carries and three touchdowns to power top-ranked East Central to a flawless 15-0 record and a perfect finale during the IHSAA Class 4A football state finals.

The defending state champion Trojans scored 42 unanswered points to snap a 7-7 first-half tie, converting on four consecutive possessions and five of seven possessions to defeat unranked NorthWood, 42-14.

East Central High School senior Josh Ringer (15) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an IHSAA Class 4A State Championship football game against NorthWood High School, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis. East Central High School won, 42-14.

“They came out today, and I asked them if they felt any pressure. They said, ‘No, coach. We’re just ready to play ball again.’ That’s how these kids are. They’re a unique group that doesn’t let the pressure really get to them,” East Central coach Jake Meiners said. “They just really enjoy playing football together, and they had one last opportunity to do that today.”

Ringer had one last shot at competing with his senior “brothers,” many of whom have played together since grade school.

The victory marked East Central’s 21st consecutive dating back to their state title run in 2022, and it pushed Ringer past the 60-touchdown mark on the season with 52 rushing scores and five receiving prior to kickoff.

In his career, Ringer has rushed for 6,640 yards and 118 total touchdowns, including eight on 41 receptions. On the season, the 6-2, 200-pounder bulldozed for 2,880 yards and 55 rushing touchdowns.

“Yes (he’s Mr. Football), I’m obviously pretty biased, but Josh continues to show up in the biggest moments for his team. Whether it’s the regional final or the state championship or against (Cincinnati) Moeller earlier in the year, Josh just continues to show up,” Meiners said. “It’s a payoff and a testament to what he does off the field to make sure he’s ready to go in these big moments.”

On the state’s largest stage, Ringer owned the spotlight, overshadowing both NorthWood’s marquee stars in Nitro Tuggle, a Georgia recruit, and JoZiah Edmond, a Michigan commit.

Tuggle finished with 160 yards on nine catches and scored both NorthWood touchdowns on over-the-top passes from quarterback Owen Roeder for 65 and 11 yards, while Edmond had 34 yards on six catches and nine total tackles.

Ringer’s first rushing touchdown, a 12-yard off right tackle burst, moved East Central ahead 21-7 before halftime.

The Trojans’ final score of the half was set up by the first of four interceptions tallied against NorthWood quarterback Owen Roeder, who completed 22 of 34 pass attempts for 228 yards and two touchdowns.

Brayden Rouse snared the first pick, while Carson Pieczonka had two. Moses Wheat added the fourth, which he returned for a 33-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“They have some great athletes, but our plan was to put pressure on the quarterback and play how we play on offense. Be fundamentally sound, no turnovers. It was just a great game by us,” Ringer said. “We just needed to go out every drive and have the same mindset. Do whatever it takes to score.”

Their philosophy led to a second half opening touchdown drive that ate up 6:02 of possession and covered 64 yards in 12 plays. Ringer ended the backbreaking drive with a 4-yard rushing touchdown.

“He was talking today that this was one last ride together with this team, a group that’s been together since the first grade. Those guys got to go out state champions. That’s just really awesome for our program,” Meiners said.

Ringer’s 25-yard touchdown emphasized a four-play, 54-yard drive that gave East Central a 42-7 lead with 4:40 remaining and a fourth 4A state title in program history. He averaged 7.4 yards per carry for the game.

East Central won its first 4A state championship in 1994 with a perfect 14-0 record. In 2017, the Trojans were 12-3 en route to winning their second state title. Last year, they won state with a 13-2 record. Their 15-0 finish set the program record for wins in a single season.

“It was my last game ever, but it went out on a bang. I love running the ball like that. It’s really awesome, going out there and hitting people as hard as you can every play,” Ringer said. “Just playing with these guys every day and practicing with them, it was bittersweet today. It’s just been the greatest journey with this group of guys.”

