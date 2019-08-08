During the quietest part of the NBA offseason, one of the newest Sixers is enjoying one of his favorite non-basketball sports.

Josh Richardson, an avid soccer fan, was in Miami for the Barcelona-Napoli match and spoke to Chris Fischer of NBC6 South Florida.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It sounds like Richardson, acquired in the sign-and-trade deal involving Jimmy Butler, is looking forward to taking on his former team.

"Honestly, when I come back here, I want to kill the Heat," Richardson said. "I want to beat them by 20. That's just how I'm built. If I was on the Heat, I would want to beat Philly by 50 because that's just how the rivalry, how are teams went."

The former second-round pick out of Tennessee got to spend time with another SEC alum in Florida's Al Horford. The newest Sixers starters had lunch together in Atlanta and apparently hit it off.

"From one lunch I could tell how mature he is, how much he wants to win and that's all I can really ask for," Richardson said.

For more from the interview with Richardson, check out the video above.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Sixers

Josh Richardson bonds with Al Horford, wants to 'kill the Heat' originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia