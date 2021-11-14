Wide receiver Josh Reynolds was excited to be claimed off of waivers by the Lions this week because they’ll offer him a leading role in their receiving corps, but he won’t be able to fill that role on Sunday.

Reynolds is inactive for the Lions for their Week 10 game against the Steelers. He was only claimed by the team on Wednesday, so he didn’t have much time to get integrated into the offense before this weekend’s game.

He will have a full week to prepare for the Lions’ November 21 game against the Browns and Detroit will then have a quick turnaround to their Thanksgiving matchup with the Bears.

While Reynolds will not be in action, the Lions will have left tackle Taylor Decker in the lineup for the first time this season. He has been out after having finger surgery, but will play against the Steelers as the Lions look for their first win of the season.

Josh Reynolds won’t make Lions debut on Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk