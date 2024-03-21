Josh Reynolds scheduled to visit Ravens on Friday

Free agent receiver Josh Reynolds is on his way to Baltimore to visit with the Ravens on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Reynolds, 29, has spent the past 2 1/2 seasons with the Lions. He caught 40 passes for 608 yards and five touchdowns during the 2023 regular season and eight for 132 yards and a touchdown in the postseason, but Reynolds had two huge drops in the second half of the NFC Championship Game.

He began his career with the Rams, who made him a fourth-round pick in 2017, and he spent his first four seasons with them. He signed with the Titans in 2021 but was underused in playing only five games, and Tennessee cut him.

In 107 games over seven seasons, Reynolds has 220 catches for 2,933 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Reynolds is one of the top remaining free agents, ranking 91st on PFT’s top 100 list.