The Lions have been shorthanded at receiver for weeks, but they’re getting closer to playing with a full deck.

Josh Reynolds was on the practice field Thursday. Reynolds has missed the last two games with a back injury, but was working during the portion of Thursday’s session that was open to the media.

The Lions also had DJ Chark on the field after designating him to return from injured reserve earlier this week. Reynolds, Chark, and Amon-Ra St. Brown came into the season as the team’s top three wideouts and Thursday was the first time since Chark got hurt in Week Three that they’ve had all three of them working together.

First-round pick Jameson Williams is set to flesh out that group, although his return from a torn ACL is not expected to take a step forward until after Thanksgiving.

Josh Reynolds returns to practice for Lions originally appeared on Pro Football Talk