Josh Reynolds offers a great thanks to Lions fans

Josh Reynolds felt a lot of love from the Lions fans in his two-plus seasons in Detroit. Now that he’s joined the Denver Broncos as a free agent, Reynolds shared the love right back.

Reynolds posted a nice thank you note to the Lions fans on his social media.

“To all the Lions fans: Thank you for your support over the past 2 and a half yrs. It’s been an unreal experienced support. To the rumors going around that I didn’t resign because of the fans is crazy. I still felt nothing but love from this city. So thank you again for the great memories.”

Reynolds did conclude that story with a note,

“But with that being said…”

