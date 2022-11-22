Josh Reynolds, Frank Ragnow return to limited work at practice

Lions receiver Josh Reynolds (back) and center Frank Ragnow (foot) returned to practice Tuesday. Both were listed as non-participants Monday.

Those were the only changes to the team’s report ahead of Thursday’s game against the Bills.

Reynolds injured his back during the Nov. 2 practice and has not played since. His return to practice last Thursday provided hope that he would play against the Giants. But Reynolds sat out Friday’s on-field work and missed the game, his third in a row.

Ragnow played all 67 snaps Sunday despite a questionable designation.

The Lions already have ruled out cornerback Jeff Okudah for Thursday’s game with a concussion.

Defensive lineman Charles Harris (groin), offensive lineman Evan Brown (ankle) and defensive lineman Josh Paschal (knee) also remained out of practice Tuesday.

Receiver DJ Chark (ankle) was listed as limited. He played 11 snaps in his return.

Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (elbow) and running back D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) were full participants.

