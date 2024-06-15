Josh Quinlan’s plan for being present, free and happy at UFC on ESPN 58

LAS VEGAS – Josh Quinlan met the media Thursday ahead of his fight at UFC on ESPN 58.

Quinlan (6-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC) takes on Adam Fugitt (9-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC) in a welterweight fight on the ESPN main card at the UFC Apex. At the event’s media day, Quinlan took questions from media members before his fight.

“It’s not about having a good right hand. It’s not about having certain techniques, but using them at the right time,” Quinlan said. “I believe that comes with maturity. That comes with fighting a little more intelligently rather than just going off instinct, going off reaction.

“I believe what’s important, in life or in a fight, is to be present in the moment, not be worried about what happened before or what’s going to happen in the future. I’m going in there being present, being more free and more happy, and I believe that’s going to be part of my victory.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie