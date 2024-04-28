Josh Proctor signs with Jaguars as undrafted free agent

Former Ohio State safety, Josh Proctor, is the latest Buckeye to sign with an NFL team as an undrafted free agent. There were some mock drafts that had him going in the late rounds of the 2024 NFL draft, but it ultimately didn’t happen.

As a result, Proctor will have to try and make an NFL team the hard way, through all the muck and hard work at a rookie mini camp. But hey, at least he gets a chance, and he’ll do it with the Jacksonville Jaguars according to sources.

Proctor struggled with injury through much of his career but put had plenty of highlight tape to show NFL scouts and executives last season. He’s rangy, physical, and has the athletic skill to shine if given the chance, and that’s exactly what he’ll get down in the sunshine state.

