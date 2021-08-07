Josh Primo shines in NBA Summer League with San Antonio Spurs

Former Alabama guard Joshua Primo was drafted No. 12 overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2021 NBA draft. Originally, fans and analysts from across the league with critical of the move by the Spurs, claiming that Primo was drafted far earlier than he should have been.

However, through two games in the NBA Summer League, Primo has silenced the doubters.

In yesterday’s contest against the Memphis Grizzlies, Primo played for over 30 minutes, shooting 41.2% from the field, scoring 17 points with three assists and two blocks.

The Spurs social media accounts, as well as other online, have posted videos of the rookies game, commenting on how well he’s performing.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Primo as he begins his professional basketball career with the San Antonio Spurs.

