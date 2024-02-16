Josh Powers takes over as Lenawee Christian head football coach

ADRIAN — Josh Powers has wanted to be a varsity head football coach for 25 years. This fall, he’ll get his chance.

Powers, a hall of fame track and field coach, was named Thursday as the next head football coach at Lenawee Christian.

“I put a lot of thought into it, prayed about it and talked with my family about it,” he said. “In the end, I thought it was the best decision.”

Ever since Bill Wilharms stepped down after the 2023 state championship season at LCS, Powers has been considering applying for the job. He said last month he only wanted what was best for the kids. He will continue on as Madison boys and girls track and field coach.

“He is well equipped and qualified to lead this important cocurricular program,” LCS said in a statement posted Thursday. “Josh’s knowledge of football, his commitment to excellence and his passion to use the sport environment to influence others toward God’s purposes, positions him to take on this role. We are excited for him to begin the process of preparing our team for another season this fall.”

Powers expects to meet with the LCS players next week as he starts building a more traditional coaching staff and starts setting up everything from his stat keepers to building a summer seven-on-seven schedule. Josh Baker, who was the defensive coordinator at LCS last season, will continue in that role, Powers said.

“There’s not going to be any major changes,” he said. “The defense will stay the same, just adjust to our talent and numbers. Special teams will look the same. The offensive system will be a little different. I’m not going to try to continue with that massive offensive scheme. It’s going to look different, based on our personnel and numbers, but we don’t have to reinvent the wheel.”

One of the players on the team is his son, Brenner Powers, who played several snaps at quarterback last season behind 8-Player Player of the Year Samuel Lutz, who was a senior.

Powers is a Portage Central graduate who started coaching track and field at his former high school. When he moved to Adrian to become a teacher, he started coaching.

Powers has coached Madison’s boys and girls track and field teams for 25 years, accumulating numerous championships and coaching honors. His Trojan girls won the 2017 Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 3 state championship, and his boys team won MITCA titles in 2003 and 2005.

Powers’ teams have a combined 11 regional and more than 20 Tri-County Conference championships.

Powers was the 2017 United States Track and Field Coaches Association girls coach of the year, the 2018 Michigan High School Coaches Association girls track coach of the year and the 2018 National Federation of High School sports coach of the year in Michigan. In 2019 he was picked for the MITCA Hall of Fame.

He began coaching football years ago while Wilharms was at Madison. He was a varsity assistant, then JV coach, then middle school coach and began with the LCS staff in 2019. He has been on staff as the Cougars transition from a successful 11-player program to an 8-Player powerhouse.

Over the past four seasons, the Cougars are 45-3 in 8-Player football.

LCS went 10-2 in 2019, its last season as an 11-player team and Powers first season as an assistant, then transitioned to 8-Player football in 2020, going 11-0 and winning the 8-Player state championship. The Cougars repeated in 2021 and won a third title in 2023, going 13-0.

“I am excited and honored to become the next coach of the LCS football program,” Powers said.

The Cougars will be part of the new South Central Athletic Association West Division next season with Britton Deerfield, Concord, and Morenci.

As for coaching Madison’s track and field teams, Powers said he continues to be all-in.

“I’m not going to give that up,” he said. “We have great assistants in place at Madison in track and field who really know what they are doing. It’s a system and program that is established. I believe I can handle both positions, especially with a season off in between both sports."

