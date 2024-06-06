Josh ‘Pitbull’ Torres returns to ring after 16-month hiatus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time since February of 2023, Josh Torres is set to fight. “Pitbull” will be part of Saturday’s Gloves on, Grudges Gone fight card at Isleta Resort and Casino.

Torres (26-7-2) has won 11 of his last 12 fights and will face Daniel Calzada.

While Torres has been out of the ring for quite some time, he has remained active by training other local boxers. The time off has cleared his mind and he’s ready to get back to his winning ways.

“I think just my experience, my grit, and who I am as a fighter, I think everything that I have been through, I overall have the advantage in skill, power and will, and we are just excited to put on a great show.”

The card will feature other local fighters including Donald Sanchez, Cody East and Jason Sanchez. For Torres, the night will also be extra special as the venue has sentimental value.

“The last time I fought at Isleta Johnny Tapia cornered me,” he said. “So, this fight means a lot more to me than just getting a win, it’s for Johnny. He taught me so much more than boxing, he taught me about life. HE taught me what it is to be humble, to be a great person, and to just love what you do.”

Saturday’s card begins at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.