Josh Philostin talks Rutgers football official visit, gives an update on his commitment timeline

Josh Philostin will be taking an official visit to Rutgers football this weekend, putting the four-star recruit on-campus. The Florida defensive back said he is excited to see and experience Rutgers and the entire coaching staff.

It is a staff that Philostin said is recruiting him the hardest.

Philostin, one of the top secondary prospects in the nation, will be taking an official visit over the next three days at Rutgers.

A four-star cornerback according to ESPN.com, Philostin is a physical and instinctual presence in the backend. On3 ranks him as the No. 295 player in the nation. Philostin has several strong Power Five offers including Arkansas, Indiana, Ole Miss, Penn State and Pittsburgh among others.

He said that “I want to make a decision before the season.”

Josh Philostin on his upcoming official visit to Rutgers football

“Rutgers is the school I’d say probably recruits me the hardest – I hear from everyone on the staff . We communicate every day or almost (every day).”

Josh Philostin on what he hopes to take from the Rutgers football official visit

“I’m hoping to see all the coaches in person, facilities , campus and the school culture.”

Josh Philostin on what is standing out about Rutgers football

“Really the coaches and the relationships I built.”

Josh Philostin on the message from Rutgers football

“How I be able to impact the game in more than just the defense. I would be an asset in the return game also and the opportunity to play early is there.”

Josh Philostin on what his other official visit plans are as of right now

“Duke, Vanderbilt, Indiana and working on West Virginia.”

