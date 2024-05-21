Josh Pearson's three RBIs help LSU knock sixth-seeded Georgia out of the SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Josh Pearson had three RBIs, Michael Braswell III and Tommy White each went 3 for 6, and 11th-seeded LSU beat No. 6 seed Georgia 9-1 on Tuesday to begin the SEC Tournament.

LSU (37-20) advances to the double-elimination stage of the tournament and will take on Kentucky on Wednesday. Georgia (39-15), which was eliminated, will wait for the NCAA bids to be announced on Monday.

Pearson singled up the middle with the bases loaded in the first inning, scoring two. He also went to the plate with the bases loaded in the second and made it 3-0 with an RBI groundout.

Alex Milazzo, who struck out in his first two plate appearances, also had a bases-loaded hit in the fifth to score one for a 5-1 lead.

Steven Milam hit his fifth home run of the year to make it 7-1 in the ninth and White added his 64th RBI.

LSU starter Gage Jump (6-1) threw seven innings of one-run ball and struck out seven.

Jarvis Evans (3-2) struggled in his start for Georgia, facing six batters and recording only one out.

