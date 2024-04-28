Josh Pearson walks it off as LSU baseball takes Game 2 against Auburn

LSU walked it off in the bottom of the ninth as the Tigers secure back-to-back conference series wins on Saturday night in a 3-2 win over Auburn.

Luke Holman got the start on the mound for LSU as the Tigers looked to win back-to-back conference baseball series. Auburn got the scoring started in the top of the third inning to take an early 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third inning, LSU took their first lead of the game when Tommy White and Jared Jones hit back-to-back solo shots to give LSU a 2-1 lead.

Head on a swivel out there@tommywhite44 | SECN+ pic.twitter.com/Z23kXGNLae — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 27, 2024

In the top of the fourth inning, Auburn tied the game as they scored a run on a wild pitch to make it 2-2. Holman was pulled from the game after 6.2 innings. Holman gave up only two hits and two runs (one earned run) as he struck out nine hitters and walked three over that span. It was a nice bounce-back game for him.

Gavin Guidry entered to pitch after Holman. Guidry, Nate Ackenhausen, and Thatcher Hurd combined to give up zero runs over the last 2.1 innings of the game. In the bottom of the ninth, Josh Pearson hit an RBI single to center to walk it off as LSU won 3-2.

HOW 'BOUT THEM TIGERS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ohs2fN6qKc — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 28, 2024

The final game of the series will start Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire