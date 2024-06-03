Josh Pearson compares LSU baseball going all-in to blackjack at the team hotel

Outfielder Josh Pearson was one of the heroes of Sunday’s two regional games. Pearson went 4-for-8 with two homers and six RBI at the plate.

After LSU’s 8-4 win over North Carolina, Pearson was asked about the teams’ ability to claw their way back into games. The Tigers never trailed in the win over North Carolina, but they were down 5-0 in the first inning against Wofford. LSU was able to fight their way back into the game and win 13-6.

With their back against the wall, LSU pushed all of their chips to the middle of the table and went “all-in.” That mantra worked out.

“We know that we’re always in the fight. I think coach might have brought that up cause we’ve been playing blackjack a little bit at the hotel,” Pearson said. “I mean, I’ve been down to one chip at the hotel and made my way back so that’s the mentality. We just gotta stay there and stay at it.”

See the full quote in the clip below. LSU now advances to a winner-take-all Game 7 against North Carolina on Monday night at 5 p.m. CT.

