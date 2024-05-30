Josh Pate weighs in on Texas-Oklahoma game among SEC rivalries

The Red River game is one of the most unique rivalries in college football. The SEC has seen strong rivalries, but it hasn’t seen anything like the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners in the Cotton Bowl.

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte shared that sentiment to SEC Network and Paul Finebaum. As you can expect, Del Conte’s comments were met with social media uproar from SEC fanbases.

One of the respected voices of the Southeastern Conference echoed Del Conte’s assertion. College football analyst Josh Pate shared that those who have attended the Red River Rivalry know how important it is.

“Seeing folks who’ve never been to the Red River Shootout commenting on it. I’ve been sideline for all the big ones multiple times…it takes a backseat to NO rivalry game in CFB.”

Those who attend the game understand it is a highlight of the regular season. For die hard Sooners and Longhorns, anticipation can keep the fans awake the night before the game and wake them up before their alarm on game day.

The rivalry is a spectacle played in the historic Cotton Bowl that once was home to the Dallas Cowboys. It has since hosted several of college football’s biggest games.

Nobody is under the illusion that Texas-Oklahoma is a historic SEC rivalry. It is a historic college football rivalry, and perhaps the best one in the sport because of the venue, programs and traditions of the game. It’s one every college football fan who is able to go should attend.

Texas and Oklahoma play their first Red River matchup in their new conference on Oct. 12 in the Cotton Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire