Josh Pate Week 8 ‘JP Poll’ correctly ranks Michigan football

If you are the proud owner of a ‘chalice of supremacy,’ go ahead and take a hearty drink.

As host of ‘Late Kick Live,’ an astoundingly popular YouTube college football show, Josh Pate would argue, the model for his weekly poll makes the decisions. It just turns out the model has flipped things upside down from what it was early in the 2023 season.

The ‘JP Poll’ attempts to weigh each team where those ranked ahead of the others would beat the teams below it on a neutral field. Michigan football has been steadily rising after being as low as No. 10, coming in two weeks ago at No. 3 before rising to No. 2 last week. However, this week, the model has placed the maize and blue at the No. 1 spot — ahead of Georgia and Pate’s preseason champion, Ohio State.

Michigan still has the bulk of its schedule ahead of it, with Michigan State this week, Penn State in Week 11, and the regular season finale vs. OSU in Week 13.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire