Josh Pate reacts to Penn State’s latest wide receiver push in recruiting

Penn State had an incredibly productive week on the recruiting trail by addressing a position of need in the Class of 2024. Penn State started the week off by landing a commitment from four-star Philadelphia wide receiver Tyseer Denmark, who had previously been committed to Oregon and went into the weekend with a pair of commitments from Josiah Brown and Peter Gonzalez to add to the receiver group. It was just what the recruiting class needed as Penn State continues to put together one of the top recruiting classes in the nation.

Penn State’s big week of receiver commitments caught the eye of Josh Pate, host of the popular online show and podcast Late Kick with Josh Pate. Pate dug into some of the big moves on the recruiting trail across the country with some quick thoughts on Georgia‘s latest haul, the momentum being built at programs like Florida State and Texas, and the buzz in Happy Valley with its latest string of commitments.

“It’s a magical thing when all of a sudden it looks like quarterback is going to be played a t a little bit higher level than it’s been played at your respective university, then all of a sudden your wide receivers start saying ‘I want some,’ and you as a coaching staff get to select which ones you take instead of taking whatever you can get,” Pate said of Penn State.

And he has a valid point.

Penn State is expected to move forward with Drew Allar, one of the top quarterback recruits in the Class of 2022, as its starter for the 2023 season. Allar will succeed Sean Clifford, whom he backed up numerous times and replaced in relief on multiple occasions last season, including in the Rose Bowl. James Franklin has yet to officially anoint Allar the starter, but the writing has been on the wall and it is essentially the worst-kept secret heading into next season.

Penn State also hired a new wide receivers coach, Marques Hagans, with the purpose of rejuvenating its recruiting prowess with the receiver position. Penn State was already busy locking up multiple commitments for its Class of 2024 before jumping in with some receiver help, but perhaps it was worth the wait.

