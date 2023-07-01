Josh Pate deems Quinn Ewers will be a ‘standout quarterback’ in 2023

While the pulse of Texas mostly consists of people all the way in on the Longhorns in 2023, there are still those around the country that doubt them due to quarterback Quinn Ewers.

The former No. 1 overall recruit that sported a perfect ranking had an underwhelming first season as the starter. While expectations may have been far too high for Ewers, who threw for just 15 touchdowns and a little over 2,100 yards passing, he is expected to explode in 2023.

One highly respected analyst who appears to be in support of Ewers is 247Sports’ Josh Pate, who went as far to say he expects him to be a ‘standout quarterback’.

Pate jokingly discussed the fact that Ewers chopped his signature mullet, indicating that he’s serious about being better. While Longhorns fans were sad to see the infamous mullet gone, they have to be excited reading the reports indicating that Ewers is ready for this upcoming year.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire