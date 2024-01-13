Josh Pate of CBS Sports breaks down why he thinks Kalen DeBoer was a great hire for Alabama

The Michigan Wolverines may have won the national championship Monday night, but the Alabama Crimson Tide football program has dominated the headlines all week long. Seemingly out of nowhere, Nick Saban retired from the game Wednesday evening leaving Alabama fans lost in a void of emotion. However, Athletic Director Greg Byrne didn’t panic as he calmly told the fan base to give him 72 hours to figure it out – it took less than 48.

Ultimately, Byrne went with Washington’s Kalen Deboer who led the Huskies to a 14-1 season and national championship appearance. Rumors were floating all along as to who the top target was, but DeBoer was always Byrne’s No. 1 choice per Chris Low, even above Sark and Lanning. By Friday evening, Byrne had DeBoer on a plane back to Tuscaloosa with a strong chance at keeping some of the 2023 Alabama roster intact. Despite never coaching in the South, people nationwide seemed to unanimously agree it was a home run hire for the Alabama program.

One of the people highest on the Crimson Tide’s new hire was CBS Sports’s Josh Pate. There aren’t many people who have a better finger on the pulse in the SEC than Pate and he shared his thoughts saying, “Do you know the game? Kalen DeBoer does. Are you a winner? Yes, he has been quite literally everywhere he has gone… Kalen DeBoer is a winner. He is a hard worker. Therefore, he will not resist what it takes to recruit in the South. He will endear himself to people, and as a result he’s a fit, because when you win, you fit anywhere.”

Kalen DeBoer will fit at Alabama because “fit” is a badly misunderstood term in coaching hires pic.twitter.com/m3Fbms3Sud — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) January 12, 2024

