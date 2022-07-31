Josh Pate calls Quinn Ewers one of college football’s most important names

The Texas Longhorns have waded through mediocrity for the better part of twelve years. National college football commentator Josh Pate is curious if Quinn Ewers can change that.

On Sunday, Pate shared two individuals who could leave their mark on the 2022 football season. Redshirt Freshman Quinn Ewers made the cut.

Pate nominated Ewers and new Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles for his two potential most influential names in college football this fall.

Texas fans are familiar with Knowles. The innovative defensive mind was a talent maximizer at Oklahoma State before leaving for Columbus, Ohio.

As for Ewers, Pate’s statement gives credence to the young quarterback’s high school rating. Though you could not tell by his mullet, scraggly beard and average build, Ewers was the No. 1 quarterback in two recruiting classes before joining Texas.

Undoubtedly there will be growing pains, but the Southlake Carroll standout has a tremendous opportunity should he win the starting job. We will see if the generational arm talent can elevate Texas’ play to its hype level for the first time since Colt McCoy wore the burnt orange.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire