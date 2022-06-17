Josh Paschal signs his rookie contract with the Lions

The entire Detroit Lions draft class of 2022 is now under contract. The Lions signed second-round pick Josh Paschal on Friday, the team announced.

Paschal was the last player left to sign. The defensive lineman from Kentucky is now locked in for the next four years. Terms were not immediately disclosed, but the CBA largely negates any bargaining. It is expected the deal is worth $8.4 million with a $3.3 million signing bonus per the league’s rookie salary slotting structure.

Paschal, the No. 46 overall pick, did not participate in the recent minicamp or this week’s OTAs. Head coach Dan Campbell indicated Paschal is still recovering from a “lower extremity” injury that is related to the leg injury that he suffered for the Wildcats in December.